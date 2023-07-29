Transfer News:Chelsea still in Kudus discussions with Aja, Forest reject £35m Johnson bid

Wesley departs Villa

Wesley has completed a permanent transfer to Stoke City. Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank Wesley for his service to the club and wish him all the best in his future career.

United reject Maguire bid

Manchester United have reportedly rejected a £20million bid for Harry Maguire from West Ham. According to The Athletic, the Hammers have seen an opening offer knocked back for the England international, though it is unclear whether they will table a second bid. David Moyes is desperate to acquire the services of the central defender but it is ‘unclear’ if Maguire would even be keen to make the move to West Ham given his desire to fight for his place at United.

Forest reject £35m Johnson bid

Nottingham Forest have rejected a bid in the region of £35million from Brentford for Brennan Johnson, according to the Telegraph. It’s a club record bid from the Bees, who are keen to sign Johnson from Forest this summer.

Chelsea still in Kudus discussions with Aja

Dialogue remains open between Chelsea and Ajax over the potential signing of attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, according to Sky Sports. Manchester United also see Kudus as a strong option if a deal for Rasmus Hojlund fails to complete.

Ajax sporting director Sven Mislintat, the former head of recruitment at Arsenal, says he’s not expecting an offer for Kudus any time soon but has warned the asking price will go up the later in the window it gets.

