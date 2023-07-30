Transfer News:Chelsea Secures Lesley Ugochukwu, Cavani completes move to join Boca Juniors

Lazio reject Lo Celso and Fred

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri isn’t interested in a move for Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso or Man Utd’s Fred. “I was prepared to open talks with Man United and bid for Fred, but Maurizio Sarri told me no — he doesn’t want Fred,” president Claudio Lotito told Il Messagero ( the Evening Standard). “He did the same with Lo Celso… Sarri wants [Piotr] Zielinski and [Samuele] Ricci.”

Cavani completes move to join Boca Juniors

Edinson Cavani has joined Argentine giants Boca Juniors after terminating his contract at Valencia. Cavani signed a two-year contract at Valencia after leaving Manchester United last summer, but he has now joined Boca Juniors on an 18-month deal after ending his stay in Spain prematurely.

Chelsea Secures Lesley Ugochukwu:

Chelsea has agreed in principle with Rennes to sign the talented French midfielder, Lesley Ugochukwu. Born in 2004, Ugochukwu has caught the attention of many with his impressive performances. The deal is reportedly close to €27 million, but it’s yet to be decided whether he’ll stay with the club or head out on loan. The addition of Ugochukwu to the Chelsea squad is expected to inject more creativity and dynamism in the midfield.

Inter’s £30m bid for Balogun rejected by Arsenal

Arsenal have reportedly rejected Inter Milan’s opening offer of £30m for striker Folarin Balogun immediately and have demanded the Serie A side up their offer in order to land the American international, according to the Daily Express.

