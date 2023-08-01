Transfer News:Chelsea prepare £112m offer, Caicedo’s Chelsea Move On The Brink Of Collapse

Chelsea prepare £112m offer

Spanish publication Nacional states that Chelsea are now interested in bringing Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde to Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is said to have prepared a bid of €130million (£112million) to sign Valverde. The report adds that the Blues are prepared to quintuple Valverde’s salary to make him one of the highest paid players in the Premier League.

Chelsea Offer Cash Plus Player For Kylian Mbappé.

Chelsea are attempting to negotiate a cash-plus-player deal to bring Kylian Mbappe to the English Premier League this summer. Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has held direct discussions with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly over the transfer of Kylian Mbappé to the London club.

Caicedo’s Chelsea Move On The Brink Of Collapse.

According to Footyinsider247, Chelsea are not currently in active talks to sign Moises Caicedo after Brighton rejected a second bid for him. The Blues have temporarily suspended talks with Brighton and the deal is now facing collapse.

Lazio reject Lo Celso and Fred

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri isn’t interested in a move for Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso or Man Utd’s Fred. “I was prepared to open talks with Man United and bid for Fred, but Maurizio Sarri told me no — he doesn’t want Fred,” president Claudio Lotito told Il Messagero ( the Evening Standard). “He did the same with Lo Celso… Sarri wants [Piotr] Zielinski and [Samuele] Ricci.”

Skyupdate (

)