Transfer News:Chelsea in talks with Juventus for Vlahovic, Chelsea sends bid to Brighton for Sanchez

Chelsea in talks with Juventus for Vlahovic.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are now in talks with Juventus to sign their striker, Vlahovic. Chelsea want to perform a swap deal with Lukaku as part of the deal. The London Club will continue internal discussion for Vhalovic after they rejected the option to sign him in July.

Chelsea sends bid to Brighton for Sanchez.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have sent to bid to Brighton for Sanchez. The goal keeper is likely to leave Brighton this summer as they want him out. The player has already accepted Chelsea as his next destination.

Barcelona and PSG reach verbal agreement for Ousmane Dembele.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Barcelona and PSG have reached verbal agreement for Ousmane Dembele. The midfielder said yes to on a 5 year deal.

Arsenal are still in talks to sign Raya.

Fabrizio Romano reveals that Arsenal are still in talks to sign Raya from Brentford. Arsenal have not yet reached an agreement in fee as Brentford keep demanding for 40milion pounds to sell the goalkeeper.

