Chelsea agrees on fee with Newcastle to sell Hall.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have agreed on a fee with Newcastle to sell Hall. The fee is 35 million pounds, 28m pounds fixed fee plus add-ons of 7 million pounds on add-ons. Medical tests for Hall have been booked for today in order to complete his move to Newcastle United. Lewis Hall time at Chelsea is almost over as he wants a fresh start with Newcastle.

Chelsea signs new midfielder, La.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have completed the signing of a new midfielder, La from Southampton for a fee of 53 million pounds plus add-ons of 5 million pounds. La signed a seven year deal with Chelsea until 2030 and he will wear jersey number 45.

Napoli agrees to sign Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Napoli have agreed to sign Gabri Veiga for a fee of €36m that is €30m fixed fee plus €6m add-ons. Napoli are preparing documents with Celta Vigo for Gabri Veiga deal as it will soon be completed.

