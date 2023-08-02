Transfer News:Barca keen for Cancelo, Chelsea hold fresh talks over deal for Caicedo

Barca keen for Cancelo

Barcelona are in talks to sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo following the end of his loan spell with Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old made a shock exit from the Etihad in the January transfer window and is reportedly set for a permanent move this summer.

According to talkSport, La Liga champions Barcelona have begun talks with City over acquiring the full-back, who arrived in Manchester from Juventus in 2019 for £60m.

Pep Guardiola’s side are believed to prefer selling the Portuguese international over another loan agreement and Barcelona could be in a position to meet City’s demands following the sale of Ousmane Dembele.

Chelsea hold fresh talks over deal for Caicedo

Chelsea held fresh talks with Brighton over a possible deal to sign Moises Caicedo on Tuesday, according to reports. The Blues have had three bids rejected for the Ecuador international, the latest believed to be worth £80m. That has seen the west Londoners put together a shortlist of alternatives to Caicedo and they could make a swoop for Leeds United star Tyler Adams. But Chelsea are not giving up on Caicedo and reportedly have held new discussions with the Seagulls over a potential transfer on the same day that the player told guests at an awards ceremony that he wishes to leave Brighton.

Caicedo informs fans he wants to leave Brighton

Chelsea-bound Moises Caicedo reportedly informed Brighton fans during the club’s award ceremony that he wants to permanently leave the club this summer, according to Sussex World. The Blues have been eyeing a move for the midfielder for a long time now but are refusing to match the Seagulls’ demand of £100 million for the Ecuadorian.

Kane ‘to buy out’ Spurs contract

Harry Kane is reportedly ready to buy himself out of the final year of his Tottenham contract so that he can join Bayern Munich this summer, according to reports in Germany. The forward has 12 months left on his deal and is the subject of huge interest from the Bundesliga champions.son.

