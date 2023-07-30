Transfer News:Arsenal agree deal to sell Awe, Manchester Close To Signing Hojlund

Freddie Potts: Wycombe Wanderers sign West Ham United midfielder on loan

Wycombe Wanderers have signed West Ham midfielder Freddie Potts in a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old has yet to play in the Premier League, but made two Europa Conference League appearances for the Hammers last season. Potts is the ninth signing by the Chairboys since they finished ninth in League One last season.

Kamarai Swyer: West Ham midfielder joins Crawley on loan

Crawley have signed West Ham prospect Kamarai Swyer on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old has been with the Hammers since the age of eight and signed his first professional contract in 2020. The attacking midfielder made his first-team debut against FCSB in the Europa Conference League last November.

Arsenal agree deal to sell Awe

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal with Southampton for young Gunners’ defender Zach Awe. According to the Telegraph, the 19-year-old is set to move to St Mary’s after a compensation package was agreed between the two clubs. The Saints are said to have beaten off strong competition to sign him with Huddersfield and Leicester among the sides to have been credited with an interest in the past. Awe has been part of Arsenal’s youth setup since 2012. He was handed a place on the bench for the senior side in a Premier League clash against Wolves in February 2022 but did not manage to make an appearance before his release.

Manchester Close To Signing Hojlund

According to transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Atalanta are closer to reaching an agreement for Rasmus Hojlund. According to the report, Hojlund will not play in friendly game against Bournemouth as the clubs have decided to avoid any risk with deal at advanced stages.

