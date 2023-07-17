Transfer News: Willian makes decision on next club, Man Utd goalie, Henderson wanted by Nottingham.

Willian makes decision on next club.

Willian has made decision on his next club which is to rejoin Fulham as agreement have already been reached. The player rejected Nottingham Forest proposal to rejoin Fulham. All deal are expected to be signed later today after medical tests will be done if everything goes as planned.

Man Utd goalie, Henderson wanted by Nottingham.

Man Utd goalie, Henderson is wanted by Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal. Man Utd will sell the player if the signing of the deal of Andre Onana is completed. Henderson doesn’t want to be a backup but the main goal keeper and that won’t be possible under Erik Ten Hag. Man Utd are also interested in signing Zion Suzuki as back up goal keeper.

Arsenal open to letting their goal keeper, Arthur Okonkwo leave.

Arsenal are open to letting Arthur Okonkwo leave the club on a permanent deal after a loan spell at Sturm Graz last season. Clubs in England and Europe interstate in signing the goalkeeper.

