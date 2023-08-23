Transfer News: Williams wanted by Ipswich, Man City confirms departure of their midfielder, Perrone

Williams wanted by Ipswich.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United fullback, Williams is wanted by Championship Club, Ipswich. Both clubs are advancing in discussions for a loan deal plus buy option clause. The player is expected to leave Man Utd before the end of the summer transfer window.

Man City confirms departure of their midfielder, Perrone.

Manchester City have confirmed the departure of their midfielder, Perrone to Spanish Club, Las Palmas on loan. The young midfielder will return to Manchester City in June 2024 as no buy option clause was inserted in the deal.

Brentford have submitted new proposal to sign Nico Gonzālez.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Brentford have submitted a new proposal to sign Nico Gonzālez from Italian Club, Fiorentina. Brentford bid for the Argentine winger is in excess of €40m. Brentford opening bid was rejected two weeks ago but the EPL Club are still pushing to secure their target.

