Transfer news: West Ham keen for McTominay; Kudus agreement close as Caicedo handed exit initiative

Scott McTominay is being targeted by West Ham as a Declan Rice replacement

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has emerged as a target for West Ham as he considers his future at Old Trafford.

Hammers boss David Moyes is in the market for a holding midfielder after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105million and has identified McTominay as a possible replacement.

However, it’s understood that United would demand between £40-50m for McTominay.

The Scot still has two years left on his contract, with the option to extend by another year.

Chelsea transfer news: Mohammed Kudus agreement ‘close’ as Moises Caicedo handed exit initiative

Chelsea transfer news: Catch all the biggest Blues transfer headlines, including updates on Mohammed Kudus, Moises Caicedo, Romeo La, and Conor Gallagher.

Kudus agreement ‘close’

Ajax has confirmed that Mohammed Kudus is absent from training due to ‘medical reasons’ with Chelsea closing in on a personal terms agreement for the 22-year-old.

With Kudus, who has two years remaining on his contract, open to leaving the Dutch giants, agreeing on personal terms was not seen as a major issue. CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has now claimed that the West Londoners are ‘close’ to agreeing on personal terms with the midfielder as they look to beat Arsenal to his signature.

Caicedo state of play

Countless twists and turns continue to take place in the Moises Caicedo transfer saga with the latest update placing the ball in his court if a move to Stamford Bridge is what he wants.

From the perspective of Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, despite reports an agreement had been struck when he signed a new contract on the south coast that he could leave in the summer, where his immediate future lies is clear.

As quoted by CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, the Italian said: “It’s a clear situation at the moment. He stays with us until my owner changes his mind. I don’t know what can happen in the future, but if Moises leaves we have to find the right player because it’s difficult to replace a great player. After all, this year we play in the Europa League, unlike Chelsea.”

Di Livio urges Juventus to go for Lukaku AND Kessi

Juventus hero Angelo di Livio is urging his old club to go on a spending spree.

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie and Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku are both targets – and Di Livio says Juve should sign the pair.

“Kessie? I like him a lot,” Di Livio told Calcio Totale. “He would form a good midfield.

“Lukaku? I’d take him.

“He’s the ideal striker for (coach Massimiliano) Allegri and when he’s good, he makes the difference.”

Akabest (

)