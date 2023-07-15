SPORT

Transfer News: West Ham eye Maguire move, Chelsea Send Doctors For Angelo’s Medical

West Ham eye Maguire move

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Man United defender Harry Maguire. The England star has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and has been linked with a move away from the club this summer. Spurs were previously credited with interest in the defender and according to The Independent, West Ham are now eyeing a move.

Chelsea Send Doctors For Angelo’s Medical.

Chelsea sent a doctor to Brazil to do the Angelo medical, he will join the first team in USA.

Liverpool prepareto hijack Chelsea’s Caicedo deal

Liverpool will reportedly hijack Chelsea’s deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, if Jordan Henderson and Fabinho end up leaving. With their midfield duo potentially leaving for Saudi Arabia, Liverpool seek to bolster their midfield options and view Caicedo as an excellent addition to the squad.

According to talkSPORT, although Chelsea remain the favourites to sign Caicedo, Liverpool could still make a late bid to disrupt their plans, if they lose both Henderson and Fabinho.

