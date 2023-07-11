Transfer News: West Ham Are Waiting On Arsenal To Close The Rice Deal, Man Utd Set Maguire’s Price

West Ham are waiting on Arsenal To close the Rice deal

West Ham are set to sign the contracts that Declan Rice will sign with Arsenal. But according to Sky Sports, Rice will only complete his move to north London after Arsenal’s legal counsel approves the final contract process.

It’s anticipated that Rice’s move to Arsenal will be completed before the team travels to the US on Sunday for their preseason tour. The midfielder’s signing will cost a club-record £105 million, with an initial payment of £100 million and $5 million in add-ons. Arsenal’s previous record purchase, Nicolas Pepe from Lille for £72 million in 2019, will be surpassed with this deal.

Man Utd Set Maguire’s Price

In the absence of a financial deal, Harry Maguire’s importance to Manchester United might keep him from leaving the squad this summer.

The Manchester Evening claims that United have reportedly set a starting price for Maguire of £50 million, which is significantly more than any club is likely to offer.

Despite spending a record £80 million to sign with United in 2019, Maguire, 30, was benched after just two games of the previous season. A balance of right- and left-footed center backs is preferred by United manager Erik ten Hag, and Shaw, a left-back, excelled in his 11 starts in the middle of last season.

Resourceful (

)