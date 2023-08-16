Transfer News: Washington to have Chelsea medical, Chelsea star Broja on Roma’s striker shortlist

Washington to have Chelsea medical

Striker Deivid Washington will have a Chelsea medical by Thursday ahead of his move from Santos worth £17m, according to Sky Sports. The 18-year-old Brazilian scored in his opening two games in the Brasileirao, but has made just nine appearances for Santos.

Alongside Moises Caicedo and the incoming Romeo La, Washington would be Chelsea’s ninth summer signing. The list already contains multiple forwards, including Christopher Nkunku from RP Leipzig and Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

Chelsea are yet to decide whether they will send the Brazilian out on loan or keep him part of the first-team squad. Washington will also join the many young South Americans recently signed by Chelsea.

Chelsea star Broja on Roma’s striker shortlist

Roma are exploring other striker options to Duvan Zapata which include Chelsea’s Armando Broja, Sky Sports In Italy are reporting. The club are looking for another striker after reaching a stalemate in negotiations with Atalanta over Zapata.

Roma also have an interest in Real Betis’s Willian Jose as well as Broja, who is also admired by AC Milan. Sky Sports understands Broja is unlikely to leave Chelsea in this window as the club expect him to compete for a place with Nicholas Jackson.

Southampton monitoring Genk forward Paintsil

Genk have received a number of enquiries for forward Joseph Paintsil with Championship side Southampton among those monitoring his situation. One source has told Sky Sports a fee of £8m is under discussion but it’s unclear whether that would meet Genk’s valuation.

Paintsil has started the season in fine form with two assists in the Belgian top division and the Ghana international would be keen on a move to England. He scored 17 goals and had 11 assists in the league last season.

Genk also hold an interest in striker Paul Onuachu who they sold to Southampton in January of this year but it’s thought any deal would be separate.

