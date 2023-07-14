Transfer News: Walker To Tell Guardiola He Wants To Leave City Today, West Ham Wants Alvarez.

Here are some of the transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Walker To Tell Guardiola He Wants To Leave City Today.

Kyle Walker will inform Pep Guardiola in the coming hours of his decision to join Bayern Munich. Kyle Walker and Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement on personal terms so the defender will inform Pep of his desire to move on this summer. Now Bayern must agree a fee with Man City and they’re hoping to seal a deal for around €15m plus add ons.

(Source: DiMarzio)

West Ham Wants Alvarez.

West Ham have contacted Ajax to express an interest in signing midfielder Edson Álvarez. The asking price on the midfielder is £40m and Wear Ham have identified him as Declan Rice replacement.

(Source: David_Ornstein)

Arsenal To Sign Remaining Rice Contract Documents Today.

Arsenal have told West Ham that all remaining documents linked to Declan Rice’s £105m move will be signed and sent over within 24 hours.

(Source: SamiMokbel81_DM)

