Transfer News: Vlahovic open to a Move to Chelsea, Caballero Joins Leicester as Assistant Manager

Vlahovic open to a Move to Chelsea

According to reports from Sky Sports, Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic is said to be open to leaving Juventus in favor of a move to Chelsea this summer. However, competition for his signature is expected to be fierce, with Manchester United and Real Madrid also expressing interest in the player.

Caballero Joins Leicester as Assistant Manager

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero has been appointed as the assistant manager to Enzo Maresca at Leicester. Maresca, who recently became the head coach of the Championship club, has chosen Caballero as his second-in-command. Having worked together at Manchester City, Maresca and Caballero will now team up once again at Leicester.

Fofana on the Verge of Leaving Chelsea on Loan

It appears that striker David Datro Fofana is nearing a loan move away from Chelsea, as per reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano. Reports suggest that Union Berlin, a German side, is close to securing the services of the player. While there might not be an option for a permanent deal in place, this move could provide Fofana with valuable playing time elsewhere.

Madueke Hints at Colwill’s Return to Chelsea

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke jokingly suggested that he will ensure Levi Colwill returns to Stamford Bridge with him. Both players recently won the Under-21s European Championships with England and are expected to join Chelsea for pre-season training. Colwill’s outstanding loan spell at Brighton has sparked interest from other clubs, but Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Paris Saint-Germain, wants to have discussions with the promising central defender.

During an Instagram Live session on Colwill’s account, Madueke playfully stated, “We’re coming back, I’m making sure he comes back.”

(Source: Sky Sports)

Politicos (

)