SPORT

Transfer News: Vlahovic Not On Chelsea’s List, West Ham Considers Maguire

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read

Vlahovic Not On Chelsea’s List

According to Fabrizio Romano, Dusan Vlahovic is not on Chelsea’s list. No negotiations and no talks. Juventus’ offer for Lukaku hasn’t altered Chelsea’s position.

According to Fabrizio Romano, only Paris Saint-Germain is engaged in negotiations to sign Dusan Vlahovic. 

Discussions are ongoing, but no bid has been made.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

West Ham Considers Maguire

According to The Mirror, Harry Maguire, a defender for Man United, is wanted by West Ham.

The England player has slipped down the Old Trafford pecking order and has been linked with a move away from the team this summer.

West Ham is reportedly considering a move for the Manchester United defender, despite Spurs previously being said to be interested.

(Source: The Mirror)

Athletico Paranaense Signs Vidal

According to , Arturo Vidal has signed for Athletico Paranaense. The ex-Barcelona player would continue his football journey with the club.

(Source: AthleticoPR)

ThousandWords (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Guinness World Record reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the world highest paid athlete.

5 mins ago

Transfer News: Man United In Talks To Sign Zion Suzuki, Inter Milan Annoyed At Lukaku

29 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea Set To Let Lukaku Leave, PSG Place Ekitike On Transfer List

41 mins ago

Al Nassr FC secured a remarkable 5-1 victory in their second preseason friendly match

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button