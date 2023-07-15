Transfer News: Vlahovic Not On Chelsea’s List, West Ham Considers Maguire

Vlahovic Not On Chelsea’s List

According to Fabrizio Romano, Dusan Vlahovic is not on Chelsea’s list. No negotiations and no talks. Juventus’ offer for Lukaku hasn’t altered Chelsea’s position.

According to Fabrizio Romano, only Paris Saint-Germain is engaged in negotiations to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

Discussions are ongoing, but no bid has been made.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

West Ham Considers Maguire

According to The Mirror, Harry Maguire, a defender for Man United, is wanted by West Ham.

The England player has slipped down the Old Trafford pecking order and has been linked with a move away from the team this summer.

West Ham is reportedly considering a move for the Manchester United defender, despite Spurs previously being said to be interested.

(Source: The Mirror)

Athletico Paranaense Signs Vidal

According to , Arturo Vidal has signed for Athletico Paranaense. The ex-Barcelona player would continue his football journey with the club.

(Source: AthleticoPR)

