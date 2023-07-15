SPORT

Transfer News: Vlahovic Is Not Part Of Chelsea’s List, Juventus bid for Lukaku hasn’t changed

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read

Acording to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic is not part of Chelsea list. No transfer negotiations and talks between Blues and Juventus.

Acording to a report Paris Saint-Germain is the only club that has Indicate Interest actively working on Dusan Vlahovic’s deal.

Juventus bid for Lukaku hasn’t changed Chelsea stance 

Accoding to Goal.com, Juventus has make an offer €37.5 million (£32m/$41m) plus bonuses to take the figure up to €40m (£34m/$45m and they are not willing to make a second bid for Lukaku. Juventus have reportedly told Chelsea that they need to offload Dusan Vlahovic before signing Lukaku, and hope to do so before August 4. Therefore the Lukaku saga could drag on for a number of weeks.

Chelsea would like to wrap the Lukaku deal up as soon as possible and would prefer to continue dealing with Inter.

Source: Twitter post, Google, Goal.com

Photo gallery: U-kamax and Daxmansport

Daxmansport (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: West Ham eye Maguire move, Chelsea Send Doctors For Angelo’s Medical

24 mins ago

Transfer News: AC Milan Confirm Tijjani Deal, Liverpool Receive £40M Bid For Fabinho.

36 mins ago

Photos; Man United Players Arrive Training In Exotic Cars

49 mins ago

Video: Exclusive: Forget South Africa, Benin, Focus On Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Rwanda In 2026 WCQ -Rufai Warns Eagles

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button