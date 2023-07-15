Transfer News: Vlahovic Is Not Part Of Chelsea’s List, Juventus bid for Lukaku hasn’t changed

Acording to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic is not part of Chelsea list. No transfer negotiations and talks between Blues and Juventus.

Acording to a report Paris Saint-Germain is the only club that has Indicate Interest actively working on Dusan Vlahovic’s deal.

Juventus bid for Lukaku hasn’t changed Chelsea stance

Accoding to Goal.com, Juventus has make an offer €37.5 million (£32m/$41m) plus bonuses to take the figure up to €40m (£34m/$45m and they are not willing to make a second bid for Lukaku. Juventus have reportedly told Chelsea that they need to offload Dusan Vlahovic before signing Lukaku, and hope to do so before August 4. Therefore the Lukaku saga could drag on for a number of weeks.

Chelsea would like to wrap the Lukaku deal up as soon as possible and would prefer to continue dealing with Inter.

Source: Twitter post, Google, Goal.com

