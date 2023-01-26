Transfer News: Villa keen on Aubameyang, Man Utd keen on signing Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Villa keen on Aubameyang

Aston Villa may look into the possibility of signing Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer.

The Athletic says Unai Emery is fond of Aubameyang from his time at Arsenal and Villa have big plans for the end of the season.

Lyon’s Mousa Dembele is another name in the frame, while Memphis Depay was of interest before he swapped Barcelona for Atletico Madrid this month. In wide positions, Udinese’s Gerard Deulofeu and Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech are on the radar.

Man Utd keen on signing Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias

Manchester United are said to be in the mix to sign Real Betis and Spain striker Borja Iglesias. That’s according to the Spanish outlet estadio deportivo, who say the Red Devils have their eyes set on Iglesias.

The 30-year-old, who is valued at €40m by the Verdiblancos, has garnered plenty of interest from the Premier League, with clubs like Fulham, Brighton and Brentford among the teams mentioned.

Juventus closely keeping tabs on Spezia wingback Emil Holm

According to Gianluca Di Marzio Juventus24, the Bianconeri are still keeping a close eye on Emil Holm. Following the likely departure of Juan Cuadrado, the Bianconeri will be in search of a new right-back in the summer, and the Spezia man may be the right fit.

The 22-year-old joined Spezia last summer and has excelled as a right wing-back in Luca Gotti’s side. This season, the wingback has made 18 Serie A appearances, scoring once and assisting twice in the process.

Liverpool favourites for Man Utd & City target Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are said to be the frontrunners for Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old England starlet is one of the hottest properties on the planet after a stellar 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the Three Lions.

Bellingham has previously been linked with Liverpool, as well as the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City.

According to Sky in Germany, the Reds are currently the favourites to land the precocious midfielder. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to be ‘pushing’ to sign Bellingham in the summer. The former Birmingham City man is Klopp’s No. 1 transfer target as he looks to makeover an ageing midfield.

