Transfer News: Victor Osimhen contract talks stall; Man United agree deal to sell Elanga

Osimhen contract talks stall

Talks between Napoli and Victor Osimhen over a new contract has slowed due to a dispute over a release clause, according to Sky Italy. The Nigerian international, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United, wants a release clause in the region of £104m, while Napoli are pushing for around £173m.

SOURCE: Sky Italy

Man Utd agree Elanga deal with Forest

Anthony Elanga is set to undergo a medical at Nottingham Forest ahead of a £15m switch from Manchester United. Elanga has been a fringe player at Old Trafford since the appointment of Erik ten Hag and that would be expected to continue next season. The Swede has rejected a move to Everton in favour of joining Forest. He will have his medical in the East Midlands this weekend.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Ayr sign McGeady

Scottish side Ayr United have confirmed the arrival of former Premier League star Aiden McGeady. McGeady was a free agent after leaving Hibernian last month. Alongside his playing duties, the winger has also taken up the role of technical director.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

