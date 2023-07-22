SPORT

Transfer News: Victor Osimhen contract talks stall; Man United agree deal to sell Elanga

Osimhen contract talks stall

Talks between Napoli and Victor Osimhen over a new contract has slowed due to a dispute over a release clause, according to Sky Italy. The Nigerian international, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United, wants a release clause in the region of £104m, while Napoli are pushing for around £173m.

Man Utd agree Elanga deal with Forest

Anthony Elanga is set to undergo a medical at Nottingham Forest ahead of a £15m switch from Manchester United. Elanga has been a fringe player at Old Trafford since the appointment of Erik ten Hag and that would be expected to continue next season. The Swede has rejected a move to Everton in favour of joining Forest. He will have his medical in the East Midlands this weekend.

Ayr sign McGeady

Scottish side Ayr United have confirmed the arrival of former Premier League star Aiden McGeady. McGeady was a free agent after leaving Hibernian last month. Alongside his playing duties, the winger has also taken up the role of technical director.

