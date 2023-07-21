Transfer News: Victor Osimhen contract talks stall; Bayern prepare £100m bid for Harry Kane

Osimhen contract talks stall

Talks between Napoli and Victor Osimhen over a new contract has slowed due to a dispute over a release clause, according to Sky Italy. The Nigerian international, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United, wants a release clause in the region of £104m, while Napoli are pushing for around £173m.

SOURCE: Sky Italy

Bayern prepare third bid for £100m Kane

Bayern Munich are plotting a third bid for Harry Kane as Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou has warned the club cannot let the transfer saga drag on. Bayern have already had two offers rejected by Spurs but The Times reports the German giants will make another push to sign the striker, who is valued at around £100 million ($128m) by the north London side.

SOURCE: The Times

Chukwueze to leave Villarreal for AC Milan

Samu Chukwueze is set to join AC Milan from Villarreal, AS reports. He will sign a five-year contract with the club in a deal that will see Villarreal pocket around €30 million.

SOURCE: AS

