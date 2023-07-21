Transfer News: Victor Osimhen contract talks stall; Bayern prepare £100m bid for Harry Kane
Osimhen contract talks stall
Talks between Napoli and Victor Osimhen over a new contract has slowed due to a dispute over a release clause, according to Sky Italy. The Nigerian international, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United, wants a release clause in the region of £104m, while Napoli are pushing for around £173m.
SOURCE: Sky Italy
Bayern prepare third bid for £100m Kane
Bayern Munich are plotting a third bid for Harry Kane as Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou has warned the club cannot let the transfer saga drag on. Bayern have already had two offers rejected by Spurs but The Times reports the German giants will make another push to sign the striker, who is valued at around £100 million ($128m) by the north London side.
SOURCE: The Times
Chukwueze to leave Villarreal for AC Milan
Samu Chukwueze is set to join AC Milan from Villarreal, AS reports. He will sign a five-year contract with the club in a deal that will see Villarreal pocket around €30 million.
SOURCE: AS
