Transfer News: Victor Osimhen Close To Napoli Extension, Bayern Set Complete Kane Deal

Victor Osimhen Close To Napoli Extension

Napoli and Victor Osimhen are closing in on an agreement over a contract extension. (Source: Di Marzio)

Bayern Set Complete Kane Deal

Bayern are currently in discussions with Harry Kane, his brother and father to resolve the issues around agent fees so a move can take place this weekend.

Bayern are confident the move will happen. (Source: cf bayern)

Fred Set To Join Fenerbahce

Fenerbahçe will sign Manchester United midfielder Fred after a €15m bid was accepted.

The Brazilian player will travel to Turkey for his medical soon. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Lewis Hall Will Join Crystal Palace On Loan

Lewis Hall signed a new six-year deal with the option for an extra year at Chelsea. He is now expected to sign for Crystal Palace on a season-long loan. (Source: Nizaar Kinsella)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Max Aarons has signed for Bournemouth for a fee of around £7m + add ons. (Source: AFC Bournemouth)

OFFICIAL: Emil Audero joins Inter from Sampdoria and will be Yann Sommer’s understudy. (Source: Inter Milan)

