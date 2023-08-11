Transfer News: Victor Osimhen Close To Napoli Extension, Bayern Set Complete Kane Deal
Victor Osimhen Close To Napoli Extension
Napoli and Victor Osimhen are closing in on an agreement over a contract extension. (Source: Di Marzio)
Bayern Set Complete Kane Deal
Bayern are currently in discussions with Harry Kane, his brother and father to resolve the issues around agent fees so a move can take place this weekend.
Bayern are confident the move will happen. (Source: cf bayern)
Fred Set To Join Fenerbahce
Fenerbahçe will sign Manchester United midfielder Fred after a €15m bid was accepted.
The Brazilian player will travel to Turkey for his medical soon. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Lewis Hall Will Join Crystal Palace On Loan
Lewis Hall signed a new six-year deal with the option for an extra year at Chelsea. He is now expected to sign for Crystal Palace on a season-long loan. (Source: Nizaar Kinsella)
DONE DEALS
OFFICIAL: Max Aarons has signed for Bournemouth for a fee of around £7m + add ons. (Source: AFC Bournemouth)
OFFICIAL: Emil Audero joins Inter from Sampdoria and will be Yann Sommer’s understudy. (Source: Inter Milan)
