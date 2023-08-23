Transfer News: Varane would not negotiate with Saudi Clubs, Chelsea not in talks to sign Johnson.

Varane would not negotiate with Saudi Clubs.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Varane would not negotiate with Saudi Clubs despite interest. The French Center Back want to remain at Manchester United as he loves the Club and is happy staying in England.

Chelsea not in talks to sign Johnson.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are not in talks to sign Johnson from Nottingham Forest despite rumours. Chelsea appreciate the young striker but did not make any bid or proposal.

AC Milan completes the signing of Marco Pellegrino.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that AC Milan have completed the signing of Marco Pellegrino from Platense for a fee of €3m. The young Center back will sign a long term deal with the Italian Club.

Al Nassr completes the signing of Otavio from Porto.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Saudi Arabian side, Al Nassr have completed the signing of Otavio from Porto for a fee of €60m. Otavio will wear jersey number 25 in Al Nassr.

