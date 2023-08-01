Transfer News: Van de Beek Set For LaLiga Move, Chelsea In Advanced Talks With Two EPL Stars

Van de Beek Set For LaLiga Move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Sociedad have approached Manchester United today for Donny van de Beek. First formal contact between the clubs after initial talks player side last week. Clubs now discussing formula and terms of the deal. It will depend on conditions decided by United.

Chelsea In Advance Talks With Two EPL Stars

According to Fabrizio Romano, advanced talks between Chelsea and Brighton for both Moisés Caicedo & goalkeeper Robert Sánchez took place also today. Chelsea want to sign both as discussions between the two clubs continue. Sánchez is keen on the move.

Auston Trusty set for Sheffield United move

Auston Trusty will leave Arsenal and he’s joining Sheffield United on permanent move as deal has been agreed. Arsenal will receive £5m fee.

Sadio Mané joins Al Nassr

Sadio Mané has left Bayern Munich and joined Al Nassr. Mané will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and has followed Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic and Alex Telles arrivals.

