Transfer News: ‘Unknown’ Club Table £80M For Chelsea’s Target, Mbappe Open To Joining Chelsea

‘Unknown’ Club Table £80M For Chelsea’s Target

According to the Athletic, an ‘unknown’ club have tabled £80m for Chelsea’s top transfer target, Moises Caicedo which is above Chelsea’s latest offer. The Seagulls appear to value the youngster at around the £100million mark, with a new long-term contract signed earlier this year.

Mbappe Open To Joining Chelsea

According to Football London, Kylian Mbappe has told Chelsea he is open to joining them but only for a year’s loan deal. When he would then join Real Madrid on a free.

PSG interested in Ramos

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG have made an offer to Benfica of €65M + €15M add ons for Gonçalo Ramos. They have offered a 5-year contract for the Portuguese.

City to Fasten Gvardiol’s deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City and RB Leipzig will exchange contracts to check all details of Josko Gvardiol deal in order to get it signed soon. It’s the final step before deal sealed for €90m fixed fee; then Gvardiol will be able to fly to Manchester.

Atalanta reach agreement with Charles De Ketelaere

According to MatteMoretto, Atalanta have reached an agreement in principle with AC Milan to sign Charles De Ketelaere on loan with buy option clause.

No agreement with De Ketelaere yet; he has proposals from different countries including Spain, as Decision to be made soon.

