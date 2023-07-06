Transfer News: United Want To Hold Henderson Talks, AC Milan Interested In Man Utd’s Target Samuel

United want to hold Henderson talks

United want to hold talks with Dean Henderson to gauge whether or not he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

According to the MEN, United are yet to make a concrete decision on the 25-year-old goalkeeper, who has previously made it known that he wants to depart. Henderson spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and impressed before suffering a season-ending injury in January.

It is thought Henderson is hoping to secure a move back to The City Ground on a permanent transfer. But United’s current goalkeeper situation could dampen things, with David de Gea out of contract and the Red Devils’ pursuit of Inter Milan stopper Andre Onana proving difficult.

Even if Henderson expresses a desire to leave, Ten Hag is “unlikely” to sanction his sale until the situation at Old Trafford is resolved.

AC Milan Interested In Man Utd’s Target Samuel Chukwueze

Matteo Moretto reports that AC Milan are interested in Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze. The Rossoneri are willing to dish out an offer of €25 million plus bonuses. The Yellow Submarine are expecting a figure in the ballpark of €35 million.

Di Maria returns to Benfica

Angel Di Maria’s career has come full circle after rejoining Portuguese side Benfica, the club he played for between 2007 and 2010 when he moved from Argentina.

“Welcome home, Di Maria!” the club said following a video announcing the signing of the 35-year-old who, according to reports, has agreed a one-year contract.

Di Maria’s first stint with the Portuguese champions was the prelude to his big move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, with whom he won a league title, two domestic cups and the Champions League.

The Argentine spent last season with Serie A side Juventus after seven successful years with Paris St Germain.

Di Maria will join close friend and compatriot Nicolas Otamendi, his team mate for Argentina in last year’s World Cup-winning campaign.

AC Milan send improved €20m+ Christian Pulisic offer

AC Milan have lodged a new bid worth over €20m for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, according to The Athletic.

The offer is an improvement on their opening €14m offer last weekend, but does remains under Chelsea’s £25m valuation for the USMNT winger, who has already agreed personal terms in principle with Milan.

Lyon tabled an offer worth €25m to sign the attacker over the weekend, but the player only wants AC Milan and Champions League football and will reject any approaches from the French outfit.

McTominay swap deal touted

United midfielder Scott McTominay could be used in a cash-plus-player deal to land Moises Caicedo.

Brighton have shown an interest in McTominay, prompting discussions of a potential Old Trafford switch for Caicedo, in a deal which sees the Scotland international move in the opposite direction.

Caicedo has been linked with a summer move away from the south coast, with Chelsea thought to be leading the race for the £80m-rated star.

The Blues could even part-fund the move with the money they receive from United for Mount. The Mount move means United’s own spending power is limited, with the deal eating into a transfer budget in the region of around £120m. However, as United look to get creative – particularly amid their quest to sign a new No.1 goalkeeper – one way around this is by including McTominay in a Caicedo deal.

