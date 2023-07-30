Transfer News: United set to rival City for Gvardiol; Barca still in pursuit of Joao Felix

United set to rival City for Gvardiol

Manchester United are set to rival Manchester City for Josko Gvardiol. City have made the defender their top target, but a move has stalled in recent days. According to Fichajes, that has attracted the attention of United, with the Red Devils viewing Gvardiol as a ‘valuable asset’. City remain the favourites but competition for his signature is set to be fierce, though it will take a fee in the region of £86m to buy him.

Barca still after Joao Felix

Barcelona remain interested in Joao Felix, though they may need to complete some sales before getting a deal through. According to Sport ( 90min), a deal before the end of the summer remains on the table. Among those who Barca could sell include Clement Lenglet and Franck Kessie, both of whom are reportedly being eyed by Tottenham.

Cavani completes move to join Boca Juniors

Edinson Cavani has joined Argentine giants Boca Juniors after terminating his contract at Valencia. Cavani signed a two-year contract at Valencia after leaving Manchester United last summer, but he has now joined Boca Juniors on an 18-month deal after ending his stay in Spain prematurely.

SkillsB (

)