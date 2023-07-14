Transfer News: United set to loan out Pellistri, Chelsea close to agreeing £80m deal for Caicedo

United set to loan out Pellistri

Manchester United have sanctioned a loan move for Facundo Pellistri, according to VQV Futbal. However, the club are keen to tie him down to a contract extension first. The Uruguayan international has twice been on loan to Alaves, and now Real Betis are interested in bringing him back to Spain for a season.

Chelsea close to agreeing £80m deal for Caicedo

Football Insider are reporting that ‘Chelsea are confident of securing a deal for Caicedo which will be worth £80million in total’. They add. The Blues are in the market for a midfielder who will partner Enzo Fernandez next season and Caicedo has become their main target in this area. Football Insider are reporting that ‘Chelsea are confident of securing a deal for Caicedo which will be worth £80million in total’. They add.

Chelsea in advanced Cherki talks

After holding talks with Rayan Cherki’s representatives, Chelsea are now in direct club-to-club contact with Lyon over a summer transfer, according to Caught Offside. It is also noted that the French club want €50million (£42.7million) for Cherki, though Chelsea feel a deal could be done for closer to €40million (£35.2million).

