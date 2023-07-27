Transfer News: United retain Suzuki interest, Chelsea lead Kudus race

United retain Suzuki interest

Man Utd retain an interest in Urawa Reds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki according to The Mail. It comes amid reports in Japan that Suzuki has already turned down the chance to move to United this summer as he wants to prioritise playing time ahead of the Paris Olympics. Suzuki has also received offers from Belgium after emerging as one of the brightest young talents in Asian football. United need a backup goalkeeper to provide competition for Andre Onana with Dean Henderson expected to move to Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal.

Chelsea lead Kudus race

Chelsea are leading the race for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus, according to The Independent.

Kudus has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs in recent months including Arsenal and Manchester United. But it’s the Blues who are in pole position to seal the versatile forward’s signature.

Evans to continue role with Man Utd in US

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed defender Jonny Evans and striker Joe Hugill will remain with the squad in the US.

Bassey having Fulham medical

Calvin Bassey has been having a medical at Fulham ahead of a move from Ajax. Fulham agreed a deal worth £18.2m last week. Once the medical is completed, Bassey will finalise personal terms.

Fulham had been leaning towards moving for Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and were close to agreeing a deal worth £15m. However, it’s thought Bassey was always the preferred option of boss Marco Silva. All being well, a formal announcement of Bassey’s transfer will come soon.

