Transfer News: United readying fresh Hojlund bid, Chelsea shortlist Watkins as fresh target

United readying fresh Hojlund bid

Manchester United are reportedly set to improve their bid for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund to £43million, with add-ons also available in addition to that fee. According to Alfredo Pedulla, Atalanta are demanding a fee of £51m for their striker, with a further £8m add-ons also included in the deal. The Serie A side are keen to retain the services of the 20-year-old but would like the situation resolved swiftly if the higher powers at the club decide to green-light the sale, with manager Gian Piero Gasperini desperate to prepare for the upcoming season. Hojlund is said to be desperate to join United and has already agreed on personal teams with the Old Trafford outfit.

Chelsea shortlist Watkins as fresh target

Chelsea have reportedly shortlisted Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins as a potential target this summer as they look to bolster their forward ranks. The England international shone at Villa Park last season and consequently caught the eye of several sides, with several reports linking the ex-Brentford star with Arsenal. According to Simon Phillips, Watkins has now emerged as a fresh striker target for Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino eyes a second forward to compete for the No 9 spot in his starting eleven.

Southampton are reluctant to sign Flynn Downes on loan as part of a deal to send James Ward-Prowse to West Ham.

They are holding out for £40M cash from the Hammers.

