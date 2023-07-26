Transfer News: United keen on Bayindir deal, Bayern wants to sign David De Gea

United keen on Bayindir deal

Manchester United have turned their attentions to Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as an option to provide competition for new signing Andre Onana. United have held an interest in signing Japan international shot-stopper Zion Suzuki from Urawa Reds but they are growing pessimistic on a deal, as the US-born goalkeeper is said to hold reservations over not being guaranteed regular first-team football.

Bayern wants to sign David De Gea

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, with Manuel Neuer yet to return to full fitness. According to Sport Bild, Bayern are currently looking to sign a new ‘keeper, with Neuer yet to resume full training after a setback in his recovery process following a horrific ski injury in January. Backup shot-stopper Yan Sommer is being linked with Serie A side Inter Milan as he does not want to be a bench warmer when the German international is fit again. This has led Bayern to scout the market for a top-quality goalkeeper and they have zeroed in on former United shot-stopper De Gea, who left the Red Devils in June after his contract at Old Trafford expired.

Twente want Pellistri deal

Dutch club FC Twente want to sign Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri on a loan deal, report Twente Insite. The club, where Erik ten Hag ended his playing career, understand United are open to loaning out the Uruguay international – whom they are keen on signing.

