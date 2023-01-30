Transfer News: United Give Their Verdict On Lindelof Future, Blues Ready To Trigger Fernandez Clause

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United give their verdict on Swedish star’s future

Manchester United have decided against accepting any loan or permanent deal for center-back Victor Lindelof. Erik ten Hag is said to be counting on the player and they have held off interest from Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea ready to trigger Fernandez clause

Chelsea have rekindled their interest in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez – and are reportedly ready to trigger his huge €120million (£105m) release clause.

The Blues tried to strike a deal for Fernandez earlier this month but were reluctant to meet Benfica’s demands for the midfielder, who caught the eye during Argentina’s World Cup triumph.

Just weeks after walking away from a deal, Chelsea are back in talks with Benfica – and are determined to get their man.

Real Madrid to not make any moves in January

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed in his post match comments that Los Blancos are not going to sign any other player in the winter transfer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish giants are just happy to seal the Endrick deal, who will arrive in 2024.

Shelvey agrees terms with Forest

Jonjo Shelvey is set to complete a surprise move to Nottingham Forest.

It emerged on Sunday that the Newcastle midfielder could be swapping St James’ Park for the City Ground after the two clubs struck a deal for the 30-year-old.

And now numerous outlets have confirmed that Shelvey has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with Forest and that the move will be completed subject to a medical.

