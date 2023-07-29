Transfer News: United ‘continuing talks for Amrabat, Arsenal not in the race to sign Lavia

United ‘continuing talks for Amrabat’

United are continuing to hold talks with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat, according to 90min. It’s understood Ten Hag would like to strengthen his midfield options this summer and that Amrabat, who impressed for Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar, is a target. Amrabat also helped Fiorentina reach the final of last season’s Europa Conference League and the report claims key figures at Old Trafford remain in talks to sign him.

Arsenal are not in the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo La, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Writing on Twitter, Romano said: “Arsenal are not active in Romeo La race now as Thomas Partey has good chances to stay. “#AFC Saudi clubs approached Gunners days ago, Juventus called in June but never close to €40/45m package requested by Arsenal. Huge bid or Thomas stays. Arteta, happy with him.”

Aaron Connolly is poised to join Hull on a permanent basis from Brighton. Connolly was on-loan at Hull for the second-half of last season, but his stay was ruined by a foot injury that he suffered against Stoke City in February. That ruled Connolly out of the final 15 games of the season.

