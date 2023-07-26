Transfer news: United advances on Amrabat deal as Fiorentina accepts sale; Arsenal keen for Kudus

Man Utd close to Amrabat deal as Fiorentina accepts sale

Manchester United is closing on an agreement with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat.

United manager Erik ten Hag is a fan of the Morocco international and attempted Amrabat in January.

They’ve now returned and Gazzetta. it says a deal worth €25m is close to being settled.

Amrabat has made it clear to Fiorentina management he wants to see the move happen and the Viola board has now reluctantly agreed.

Older brother Nordin, now with AEK, has confirmed Ten Hag is a big fan of Sofyan.

£100m exits, Kudus move, Olise hijack – The transfer questions facing Arsenal

Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta faces some big questions in the rest of the transfer window, from huge outgoings to potential extra incomings.

With just over one month of the window left for all clubs, there’s still some work to be done, as confirmed by the manager himself. “Let’s see, there is a lot of time still in the market,” Arteta told the press in a recent outing in pre-season. “There is a lot of expectation with some of our players. We will have to see how things develop in the next few weeks. We will be alert, there is still time to do things, there is still time for exits obviously, so I am sure things will move.”

Exits are still very much a possibility for Arsenal to deal with, as the clock continues to tick down until deadline day, with incomings also on the cards. Arteta will have to tread with caution though as any mistake could be costly to his side and their chances over the next season.

Mbappe offer, vital £20m decision – Five Chelsea transfer questions facing Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea transfer news: Mauricio Pochettino is facing at least five crucial decisions he must make in the remaining weeks of the summer window.

However, there is still plenty on the agenda for Pochettino while he prepares his current Chelsea team for the new season out in the USA. Signing a new midfielder is the clear priority and it has been for the bulk of the current trading period, but no addition has yet been made in the engine room.

Alongside this, multiple incomings are still expected with Chelsea actively looking at three targets in similar positions, while any more potential outgoings could affect Pochettino’s plans for the upcoming campaign which may in turn see him enter the market.

With all of that said football.London has pulled together all the major transfer questions Pochettino will have to provide answers to before September 1, 2023.

Mbappe move

Todd Boehly has always been intrigued by the thought of a footballing superstar like Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, or Lionel Messi coming to Stamford Bridge. While those moves were often seen as unlikely, he now has a very serious chance to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Decision: Don’t sign Mbappe.

Increase Caicedo offer

Two bids have thus far been sent by the Blues with the most recent standing at £70million. From the start of the window, Chelsea has held the belief that £80million would be enough to sign the midfielder, but now having seen Declan Rice’s £105million move to Arsenal, the Seagulls are also demanding a triple-figure proposal to sanction an exit.

When faced with a financial dilemma in the Manuel Ugarte transfer race, Chelsea opted to pull out, but too much has happened now involving Caicedo for the Blues to miss out on their top target which is why meeting Brighton’s demands should be the chosen option.

Decision: Pay the £100million for Caicedo

Olise, Kudus or Cherki

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Rayan Cherki, Michael Olise, and Mohammed Kudus to bolster the creativity in their ranks.

Lyon star Cherki has held talks with the Blues over a potential summer move, while Chelsea have reportedly tabled a £35million bid to sign Olise. As for Kudus, Chelsea has sounded out Ajax about the possibility of a Kudus transfer, football.London understands.

