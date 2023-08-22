SPORT

Transfer News: Union Berlin pushing to sign Bonucci, Chelsea reach full agreement to sign Petrovic.

Union Berlin pushing to sign Bonucci.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that German Club, Union Berlin are pushing to sign Bonucci from Juventus after it was revealed he was no longer in the club’s plan. Negotiations are advancing and it is up to the player to get the deal sealed. This week will be crucial for the deal as Union Berlin are waiting for final green light.

Chelsea reach full agreement to sign Petrovic.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have reached full agreement to sign Petrovic from New England Revolution for a fee of $17.5m plus $2.2m add-ons. The Serbian goalkeeper will sign a seven year contract with Chelsea until June 2030 with option for a further season until June 2031. Medical tests have been booked on Wednesday in London. Petrovic will bring competition to Sanchez in the Chelsea team.

Kostantinos Mavropanos very close to joining West Ham United.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Kostantinos Mavropanos is close to joining West Ham United for Stuttgart as a fixed fee of €20m plus €5m add-ons. Both clubs have exchanged documents for the deal. It is time for the defender to sign his contract and the deal will be made official soon.

