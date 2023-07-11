Transfer News: Union Berlin in advanced talks with Chelsea for Fofana, Ziyech rejects Al-Nassr offer

Union Berlin in advanced talks with Chelsea for Fofana

Union Berlin are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana. The deal under discussion is for a season-long loan and it’s unlikely to include an option to buy as Chelsea want him to get regular first-team football.

Ziyech rejects Al-Nassr offer

Hakim Ziyech has turned down Al-Nassr’s contract offer after being asked to take a paycut, according to a report. The Chelsea midfielder appeared to be another name on the long list of outgoings set to depart the Premier League for Saudi Arabia. Indeed, everything looked to be going smoothly until the 30-year-old had to do his medical.

Newcastle ‘could sell Saint-Maximin’ to fund Barnes move

Newcastle are hoping to sign Harvey Barnes this summer and could sell Allan Saint-Maximin in order to fund the move. That is according to the Telegraph, who report that Newcastle are ‘wrestling with FFP restrictions’ and clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia are interested in signing Saint-Maximin.

The report states that the forward is valued at around £40m and the fact that his place ‘would be under greater threat’ if Barnes joins means Saint-Maximin could be on the move.

Pompey reveal 10th signing of the summer

Portsmouth have made Regan Poole their 10th new signing of the summer. The 25-year-old left Lincoln after two-and-a-half seasons earlier this summer and has signed a two-year deal at Fratton Park.

Pompey boss John Mousinho said: “Regan brings a lot of league experience, having played at a consistently high level for Lincoln over the past few years. That included taking them all the way to the play-off final and he has also worn the captain’s armband. He’s a versatile defender and is very good on the ball, while being aggressive off it, and has excellent qualities.

“In terms of the all-round package of playing and leadership, we’re getting someone who’s very exciting.”

