Transfer News: Ugochukwu set to undergo Chelsea medical; Man United plan £30m move for Amrabat

Ugochukwu set for medical as Chelsea close in on midfielder signing

Chelsea are closing in on a move for Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu in a deal worth £23.5million, potentially rising to £25.7m with add-ons, writes Nizaar Kinsella. The 19-year-old was not in the squad to face West Ham in a friendly at Roazhon Park on Saturday as both clubs look to finalise talks. The Blues have already agreed personal terms and are preparing to conduct a medical in the next 24 hours.

SOURCE: Nizaar Kinsella

Man United plan £30m Amrabat move

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are planning a £30m move for Fiorentina star, Sofyan Amrabat, but may need to sell players to enable the transfer Erik ten Hag’s priority in the market is a striker, with the Red Devils closing in on signing Atlanta’s Rasmus Højlund. Manchester United value the 20-year-old at £60m and do not have to sell to complete the transfer but would need to do so if the manager wished to add Amrabat or another No 6.

SOURCE: The Guardian

Onana agent’s admission

Andre Onana could have signed for Chelsea and Tottenham before sealing a move to Manchester United, the goalkeeper’s agent has confirmed. The Cameroonian stopper completed a switch to Old Trafford earlier this summer. The Red Devils agreed to pay Italian giants Inter Milan £47m for his services and he put pen to paper on a five-year contract with United.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

