Transfer News: Tyler Adams Set To Undergo Chelsea Medical, Pavard Keen On Joining Manchester United

Adams set for Chelsea move

Tyler Adams is set to undergo a medical at Chelsea ahead of joining the Blues from Leeds for £20m, according to reports from GOAL.

The United States international impressed despite the Whites’ relegation to the Championship.

Pavard keen on joining Manchester United

According to 90min, Bayern Munich and France defender, Benjamin Pavard, is open to leaving this summer and is keen on Manchester United move. He’d love to join Erik ten Hag’s side and try Premier League experience.

The club will soon make a decision between Pavard, Todibo and Tapsoba.

Wonderkid jets in for Chelsea medical

Santos wonderkid David Washington has jetted in to undergo a medical at Chelsea.

The Blues had a £17m bid accepted for the 18-year-old earlier this week, beating a number of top teams to the striker.

Now the Metro report that he has flown into London to complete a medical test before signing a five-year-deal with the Blues.

Barcelona attentive to Verratti’s situation

According to GOAL, Barcelona are attentive to Verratti’s situation at PSG. The 30-year-old star is valued at €40 million and is being chased by Saudi Arabia, but with no agreement still in place with PSG.

Bournemouth’s Strategic Signing of Alex Scott

Bournemouth has struck a deal to acquire English talent Alex Scott for a package worth £25 million, including add-ons. Scott’s medical tests are completed, although he currently faces injury. Fans are eager for his return to the pitch as the club prepares for an exciting new phase.

