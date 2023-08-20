Transfer News: Tyler Adams officially joins Bournemouth, Arsenal LB, Tavares wanted by Aston villa.

Tyler Adams officially joins Bournemouth.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tyler Adams have officially joined Bournemouth from Championship Club, Leeds United for an undisclosed fee. The American midfielder was close to joining Chelsea but the deal never happened.

Arsenal LB, Tavares wanted by Aston villa.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Arsenal LB, Tavares is wanted by Aston Villa. The defender was in talks to join Nottingham but the talks collapsed. Aston Villa are pushing as they want the move as he is an alternative to Marcos Acuna. Personal terms have not yet been discussed but it is up to both clubs.

Man City CB, Laporte close to joining Al Nassr.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester City Center back, Laporte is very close to joining Al Nassr on a permanent deal. The deal will be completed next week as Laporte will sign a 4 year contract until June 2026. Manchester City will receive about 23/24 million pounds.

