Transfer News: Two Confirmed Deals; Zidane tipped to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea

Done deal: Shola Shoretire joins Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers have signed forward Shola Shoretire on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season. The 18-year-old had made five United appearances across the Premier League, Europa League and Champions League. He joins as striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is confirmed to miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.

Done deal: David Amoo joins Crewe Alexandra

Crewe Alexandra have made their fifth January window signing by bringing in Stevenage’s former Liverpool and Port Vale striker David Amoo. The much-travelled 31-year-old has signed on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Crewe, 17th in League Two, are at home to Stockport County on Saturday. Amoo and fellow new signings James Beadle and Ryan Finnigan will all be in contention to make their Alex debut for Lee Bell’s side.

Zidane tipped to replace Potter at the Bridge

Chelsea have been linked to Zinedine Zidane as they search for a replacement for under-fire Graham Potter, according to OK Diario. The report claims that they have offered a mammoth £44.5m package to the former Real Madrid manager to lure him to Stamford Bridge. The Blues are currently 10th in the league table and are 10 points off from a Champions League spot.

