Transfer News: Two Confirmed Deals; Man United considering January loan deal for Borja Iglesias

Done deal: Colchester United sign Tom Hopper

Colchester United have signed striker Tom Hopper from Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee on a deal to run until the summer of 2025. The 29-year-old scored 22 goals in 100 appearances for the Imps after joining them from Southend in 2021. U’s boss Matt Bloomfield has now brought in six new faces since the start of the January transfer window.

Done deal: Exeter City sign Demetri Mitchell

Exeter City have signed Hibernian’s Demetri Mitchell on a free transfer. The 26-year-old, who can play at left-back or left wing, has agreed an 18-month contract at St James Park. He is the second player to join the League One side this month, after Newcastle’s Joe White moved to the club on loan for the rest of the season.

Man United considering January loan deal for Borja Iglesias

Manchester United are ‘interested’ in getting Real Betis star Borja Iglesias on loan in the ongoing transfer window, according to Estadio Deportivo. The Red Devils are looking to add an elite, big-name striker to their ranks in the summer of 2023. They have already signed Wout Weghorst on a temporary move until the end of the season this month. However, the Old Trafford side are also eyeing another forward to the squad. As a result, the 30-year-old is a possibility for the Manchester-based club in January.

