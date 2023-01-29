Transfer News; Two Confirmed Deals, Chelsea holds Enzo Fernandez’s talks.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Two confirmed deals.

Anthony Gordon, a forward for Everton, has been signed by Newcastle for a potential £45 million deal.

After a week of negotiations between the clubs, Eddie Howe’s team reached an agreement on a contract worth £40 million plus £5 million in add-ons on Friday. The 21-year-old then underwent his physical on Saturday and signed with the team on Sunday.

The Newcastle manager will be thrilled to have finally hired Gordon, who was one of his top targets for January.

Since his debut in 2017, the academy product has scored seven goals in 78 games.

Morocco’s Azzedine Ounahi has officially joined Olympic Marseille.

Azzedine Ounahi will be moving to Marseille from Angers despite links to several teams, including Leeds United.

The Moroccan international was the target of transfer proposals from Leeds, Leicester City, and Napoli, but none of them were successful, according to 90 Min.

Chelsea holds Enzo Fernandez’s talks.

Chelsea and Benfica have been in negotiations to recruit the Argentine all this month, but Benfica has so far refused to do business unless Chelsea meets the release clause of €120 million (£105.4 million).

Enzo Fernandez of Benfica is still available for Chelsea to buy before the January transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Chelsea has made loan and permanent offers for the player, but the Portuguese team has thus far refused to accept anything other than the release clause.

