Transfer News: Trusty leaves Arsenal on a permanent move, Chelsea agree £25m deal for Sanchez

Trusty leaves Arsenal on a permanent move

Sheffield United have completed the signing of Auston Trusty from Arsenal. Sky Sports understands the fee is £5m.

The central defender impressed on loan at Birmingham last season and has signed a four-year deal at Bramall Lane. He becomes Paul Heckingbottom’s fourth signing of the summer.

Chelsea agree £25m deal for Sanchez

Chelsea have agreed a £25m deal with Brighton to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, according to The Athletics. The fee is inclusive of add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Sanchez is now set to undergo a medical. He has been signed to provide cover and competition for first-choice Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea sold goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli earlier this summer. Sanchez, who has two caps for Spain, came through the academy at Brighton but fell behind Jason Steele in the pecking order last season.

Newcastle agree deal to sign Livramento

Newcastle have agreed a deal with Southampton to sign right-back Tino Livramento. Eddie Howe’s side will pay an initial fee of £32m for Livramento, with further performance-related add-ons on top.

Sky Sports understands Saints are satisfied that they have received their valuation of Livramento in a package they believe could rise to £40m. Last week we said that Southampton were not offering any discounts on their players despite relegation to the Premier League.

Southampton have stood firm on their valuations, selling Mohamed Salisu to Monaco for £17.2m, and rejecting further offers for James Ward-Prowse and Romeo La from West Ham and Liverpool respectively. Southampton rejected a bid of £30m from Newcastle for Livramento several weeks ago.

Livramento is set to become another astute signing by Newcastle as they add strength in depth to Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of the new season.

Coventry close to club-record Wright deal

Coventry are close to completing a club-record signing of USA striker Haji Wright. The 25-year-old is in the Midlands putting the final touches to an initial £7.7m (€9m) switch from Turkish club Antalyaspor.

Wright has already completed a medical after the clubs agreed the deal, which also includes performance-related add-ons, earlier this week. Meanwhile, Coventry midfielder Gustavo Hamer is training as normal and preparing for Sunday’s season opener – a Midlands derby against recently relegated Leicester.

This is amid interest from a number of other clubs, including several in the Premier League.

De Silva completes Torquay United return

Sri Lanka international Dillon De Silva has completed a return to Torquay United. The former Spurs academy player opted to leave QPR at the end of last season after enjoying regular senior football on loan at Torquay United last season.

Sky Sports revealed De Silva was set to decide his future by the end of the month. And the attacking midfielder has now opted to return to Plainmoor on a permanent deal.

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson said: “I’m sure the Yellow Army will be happy and Dillon’s buzzing to be back. It’s good to bring someone in at this late stage that knows our club and knows our culture, and we obviously know him.”

