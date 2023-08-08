Transfer News: Tottenham Sign Van de Ven For £43m, Arsenal Submit Offer To Sign United Target Fati

Tottenham Sign Van de Ven For £43m

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of defender Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg on a six-year deal after agreeing a £43million move.

Arsenal submit ‘very tempting offer’ to sign Ansu Fati

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a ‘very tempting offer’ to sign Barcelona star and Manchester United target Ansu Fati this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Sport. Having come through the Blaugrana youth system, the 20-year-old burst onto the scenes after displaying promising performances at Camp Nou a few seasons ago. However, the forward’s development has hampered massively following a few serious injury issues in recent years.

Barca President Laporta wants Neymar

Joan Laporta will try to convince Xavi to sign Neymar this summer, according to Diallo Sport.

Barcelona are looking to recruit him on loan for the season through an agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool goalkeeper heading to Holland

Liverpool goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski has agreed a loan move to Dutch side Den Bosch for 2023-24, subject to international clearance.

According to the club website, the 20-year-old Polish youth international aims to build up further senior experience following previous temporary spells with Caernarfon Town and Radomiak Radom.

Southampton reject Liverpool’s third bid for Romeo La

Southampton have turned down a third offer from Liverpool for Romeo La, according to reporter Paul Joyce.

The Reds made an improved bid worth £45 million but it did not match the Saints’ valuation of their star player.

Moises Caicedo skips Brighton training to force move to Chelsea

As reported by the Evening Standard, Moises Caicedo, Chelsea’s primary target, deliberately missed Monday’s training session in an attempt to push for a move to the This comes after Brighton rejected three offers for the 21-year-old with the Seagulls refusing to budge on their £100m valuation. It has frustrated Chelsea and reportedly, the Blues are now considering other options as well.

Khalid311 (

)