Transfer News: Tottenham Plan To Reject Bayern’s Kane Bid, Milinkovic Savic To Join Al Hilal

Tottenham Plan To Reject Bayern’s Kane Bid.

Tottenham have no intention of accepting Bayern Munich’s latest offer for Harry Kane for just an €80m fixed fee and they plan to reject it. It’s not enough for a striker his calibre.

Kane will however speak to Postecoglou in the next few days in what could be crucial talks for Kane’s future.

(Source: FabrizioRomano)

Milinkovic Savic To Join Al Hilal.

Sergej Milinković-Savić is set to sign for Al-Hilal. The Serbian if the deal goes through will receive a salary of €20M per year and the Saudi club will pay €40M to Lazio.

(Source: repubblica)

Man United Plan Onana Talks.

Manchester United and Inter will hold talks over a final fee for André Onana this week and expect a deal to get done by Wednesday/Thursday.

United want him to go on their pre-season tour with them. They leave on July 18.

(Source: FabrizioRomano)

