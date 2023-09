Transfer News: Tottenham Make £40M Gallagher Offer, Amrabat Passes Man United Medical

Tottenham Make £40M Gallagher Offer

Tottenham have made a £40m verbal offer to Chelsea for Conor Gallagher. (Source: Nizaar Kinsella)

Amrabat Passes Man United Medical

Sofyan Amrabat has passed the first part of his Manchester United medical and will now fly to England. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Atletico Madrid Interested In Hojbjerg

Atlético Madrid are trying to sign Pierre-Émile Højbjerg in the final hours of the window. (Source: Matte Moretto)

Chelsea Agree To Sell Ian Maatsen

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sell Ian Maatsen back to Burnley.

Initial loan with an obligation to buy for £31.5m + add ons. (Source: Matt_Law_DT)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Niels Nkounkou leaves Saint-Étienne and joins Eintracht Frankfurt on a deal until 2028 for a fee of around €10.5M. (Source: Eintracht Frankfurt)

OFFICIAL: Brighton have confirmed the signing of Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona. (Source: Official BHAFC)

OFFICIAL: Chelsea have signed Cole Palmer from Manchester City for £45m.

He has put pen to paper on a 7-year contract. (Source: Chelsea FC)

