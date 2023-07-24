Transfer News: Tottenham Eye Kolo Muani As Harry Kane replacement, Saha Urges Man Utd To Sign Kane

Tottenham eye Kane replacement

Tottenham have opened talks over a £69million move for France international Randal Kolo Muani – as a potential replacement for Harry Kane, according to the Mirror.

Manchester United thave already been forced to turn their attention away from Kane, 29, because of Tottenham’s hefty demands and have Kolo Muani on their shortlist of alternatives.

Erik ten Hag’s options could be about to get even slimmer, though, with reports from the mirror claiming that Spurs are hoping to pip them to the signing of Kolo Muani, 24. The Eintracht Frankfurt ace has emerged as Tottenham’s priority target should Kane leave, with it being added that Kolo Muani is keen on the move to North London and the Premier League.

Saha urges Man Utd to sign Kane

Manchester United have been told by former striker Louis Saha to sign Harry Kane – and finally unlock the full potential of Jadon Sancho, according to Skysports.

Erik ten Hag’s side have long been linked with the Tottenham talisman, though are thought to be now losing the race for his signature to German giants Bayern Munich, with Spurs not keen on selling Kane to a Premier League rival. Spurs are reluctant to see Kane leave at all, but with one year left on his deal, the club’s owner, Joe Lewis, wants Kane to either ink a new deal or be sold immediately.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would favour the idea of selling Kane to a foreign club, with PSG also keen on the England captain. United are targeting Rasmus Hojlund instead, the Atalanta striker, but if a deal could be done for Kane, they would re-evaluate their plans.

Man Utd star confirms he’s leaving on loan

Facundo Pellistri will leave Manchester United on loan after boss Erik ten Hag told him he was unlikely to be given the minutes he needs at Old Trafford this season.

Pellistri has been on United’s books for almost three years after joining the Red Devils from Penarol in a £9million deal but he only made his first-team debut in January, during the EFL Cup victory over Charlton. However, just 10 appearances across the campaign – with just one from the start – is not ideal for the 21-year-old, who is determined to get regular first-team football.

Boss Ten Hag is in agreement with the Uruguayan’s demand and a temporary exit is likely to be agreed this month.

Zaha signs for Galatasaray after leaving Palace

Wilfried Zaha has signed for Galatasaray after leaving Crystal Palace following the expiry of his contract, according to GOAL.

Galatasaray have secured Zaha on a three-year deal, beating Lazio, Fenerbache and Al Nassr to his signature as well as Palace, who tabled a four-year contract offer.

Zaha’s representatives had also been approached by Atletico Madrid and three other Champions League clubs.

Chelsea submit initial €45m offer for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise

According to RMC journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea have submitted their first offer to Crystal Palace in an effort to sign Michael Olise. The Blues have reportedly made an initial bid of around €45m, plus add-ons, for the 21-year-old attacker.

Furthermore, Hawkins has reported that Olise is open to joining the Stamford Bridge side and has already given the move a green light. However, Chelsea aren’t the only club in the race as reports have indicated that both Manchester City and Arsenal are also keeping an eye on proceedings.

