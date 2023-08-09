Transfer News: Tottenham completes signing of Micky, Chelsea reach verbal agreement to sign Deivid.

Tottenham completes signing of Micky.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tottenham have completed the signing of Micky from German Club, Wolfsburg. The new center back was signed for a fee of €50m on a six year contract until June 2029. Ange Postecoglou was key to the signing of the young center back.

Chelsea reach verbal agreement to sign Deivid.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have reached verbal agreement to sign Deivid Washington from Santos. A fee of €15m plus €5m add-ons has been agreed between both clubs. The player has already agreed a long term contract with Chelsea and both clubs are preparing documents. Chelsea will now decide whether they will loan the young striker to Strasbourg or keep him in first team.

Lewis Hall close to joining Crystal Palace on loan.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Lewis Hall is close to joining Crystal Palace on a loan deal. Agreement was already reached last week and it is set to be completed this week.

Sportsmannie (

)