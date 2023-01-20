SPORT

Transfer News; Three Officially Confirmed deals Today.

Three official confirmed deals today.

No. 1. Danny Ings, a striker for Aston Villa, has joined West Ham in a £15 million move.

The 30-year-old was acquired by the Hammers for an initial fee of £12 million, which will increase to £15 million if David Moyes’ team avoids dropping out of the Premier League.

The documentation was filed to the Premier League before noon, according to West Ham, and as a result, they anticipate Ings to be available for the match against Everton on Saturday.

After almost 18 months at Villa, where he joined for £25 million in August 2021, Ings joins on a contract that lasts until 2025.

No. 2. Memphis Depay has joined Atletico Madrid from Barcelona.

After Atletico was left looking for attacking options after Joao Felix’s loan exit to Chelsea, the deal sees Depay move to Madrid permanently.

No. 3. Leandro Trossard, an offensive player for Brighton, has been acquired by Arsenal for £27 million.

The original upfront payment from the Gunners is £20 million, with a further £7 million in add-ons.

The 28-year-old has committed to a four-and-a-half-year contract with an additional year’s option.

For Trossard to be able to play against Manchester United on Super Sunday, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta think they submitted the registration paperwork in time.

