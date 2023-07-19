Transfer News: Thomas Partey set to stay at Arsenal; Andre Onana confirms Man United move

Thomas Partey set to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal are not overly keen on the idea of selling Thomas Partey. The Ghana international has been linked with a move away yet the Mail say Mikel Arteta would prefer to keep him in north London. Instead, Arsenal will focus on selling the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Albert Sambi Lokonga to raise funds for a new transfer push.

Onana confirms Man Utd move

Andre Onana has confirmed his imminent transfer move to Manchester United after speaking for the first time since the Red Devils agreed a £47million deal with Inter Milan. The ex-Ajax goalkeeper, who worked with Erik ten Hag previously, told La Gazetto dello Sport before flying to the UK for his medical : “The important thing is to be honest and always tell people the truth. I am a person who always wants new challenges. Playing in the Premier League and for a club like United is irresistible. All parties wanted this to happen. “But what matters is that, even if I had stayed, I would have been equally happy because I never had any problems at Inter. Indeed, a magic was born in Milan that is almost difficult to explain.”

Arsenal edge ahead in La race

Arsenal could trump Liverpool in the race to sign Romeo La this summer, according to Belgian outlet DH. Both clubs are keen on the Southampton midfielder, who is almost certain to leave the Saints after their relegation.

