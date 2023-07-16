Transfer News: The Glazers May be Forced to Approve Hojlund Deal; Hammers Targets Maguire on Loan

Glazer family my be forced to approve Hojlund deal

The Glazer family may be compelled to approve a deal for Atalanta’s Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund to prevent Manchester United’s value from plummeting during takeover negotiations. (Express Online)

Hammers are interested in a loan deal for Harry Maguire

West Ham is interested in securing a loan deal for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. The Englishman man has fallen down the pecking order at United since the arrivals of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. (Telegraph).

Barcelona could offer City de Jong in exchange for Silva

Barcelona may offer Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong to Manchester City in a swap deal involving Bernardo Silva going to Barcelona.

The Dutch midfielder rejected a move to Manchester United last season but could now join their neighbours. (Mirror Online)

Spurs are considering making a move for Dusan Vlahovic as a potential replacement for Kane

Tottenham Hotspur is considering a move for Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic amidst uncertainty over Kane’s future.

Vlahovic could serve as a replacement for Harry Kane at the club, if the Englishman decides to move to another club. (Rudy Galetti)

Newcastle United have made a bid for Kvaratskhelia

Newcastle United has reportedly made an £82m bid for Napoli’s Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Source: Corriere dello Sport, Express Online.

Romelu Lukaku looks set to leave Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to join Inter Milan, who have decided against the move. Juventus or a club in Saudi Arabia are his most likely destinations. Source: Fabrizio Romano.

